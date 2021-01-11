HP announces the new Elite Dragonfly G2 and Elite Dragonfly Max business convertibles

At CES 2021, HP today announced the new HP Dragonfly G2 and HP Dragonfly Max business convertibles.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 is the successor to the HP Elite Dragonfly and it is the world’s lightest compact business convertible with a starting weight at less than 1 kg. This device is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors and new Intel integrated graphics. For seamless connectivity, you can configure this device with 5G or gigabit-class 4G LTE. Other new and improved features include crystal clear sound with Audio by Bang & Olufsen, HP’s new intrusion detection technology and HP Tamper Lock which locks the PC if it has been physically opened or compromised and notifies the user.

Along with the Dragonfly G2, HP also announced the HP Elite Dragonfly Max which will be available in Sparkling Black or Dragonfly Blue. The Elite Dragonfly Max features four wide-range microphones with AI-driven audio optimization, a 5 MP + IR camera for high quality video chatting, and an HP Eye Ease display with blue light technology with Eyesafe certification.

HP Elite Dragonfly G2 and HP Elite Dragonfly Max are expected to be available in January.

Source: HP