HP announces new Collaboration All-in-One G6 with Zoom Rooms pre-installed

HP today announced a new All-in-One for the enterprise. Unlike regular AiOs running full Windows 10 OS, the new Collaboration All-in-One G6 comes with Windows 10 IoT and Zoom Rooms pre-installed. Zoom Rooms is a software-based video conferencing system uses off-the-shelf, business-grade hardware for cameras, speakers, and monitors – making it the most flexible video solution.

This Zoom appliance makes it easy to join meetings with one-touch start and participate in a face-to-face video calls without need of carrying headsets. It features a 5MP pop-up camera with an 88-degree wide viewing angle, integrated speakers and microphones for easy collaboration and video conversations.

HP Collaboration All-in-One G6 with Zoom Rooms is expected to be available in September. Pricing will be announced later.