OnePlus is going to launch a bunch of new products in a matter of fewer than two hours. The company is going to launch the OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch, and the OnePlus wireless charger. The company is going to stream the event live on Youtube at 07:30 PM IST(02:00 PM GMT). You can also watch the OnePlus 9 launch event on Twitter.

Talking about what we know so far about these products, the OnePlus 9 series will include three models — OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9R. Both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will be based on Snapdragon 888, while the OnePlus 9R is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 870. You can know more about the OnePlus 9 series here.

The OnePlus Watch will be the company’s first-ever smartwatch. The company has confirmed that the smartwatch will feature a circular design and IP68 water and dust protection, a 46mm dial size, SpO2 or blood oxygen tracking, stress tracking, sleep analysis, heart-rate monitoring, 4GB of storage, Warp Charge will be some of the most exciting features of the smartwatch. The OnePlus Watch will be powered by ‘RTOS’ and not WearOS. You can know more about it here.

The 50W wireless charger is also another exciting product that the company is going to launch today. And rumors are to be believed, the OnePlus 9 Pro will have support for the 50W wireless charging. We’ll know more about the wireless charger at the event. So, stay tuned!