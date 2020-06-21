Windows 10 has a neat feature which will automatically lock your PC if you leave its vicinity. With more and more people living in shared accommodation with roommates they can not necessarily trust, this feature will leave your data secure if you were to pop to the loo for example and forgot to lock your PC.

The feature needs you to have a Bluetooth device, ideally a phone, paired with your PC.

To pair a phone with your PC:

Press the Start button Type Bluetooth and press enter Click the + to Add Bluetooth and Other Devices Select Bluetooth. On your phone, go to Bluetooth Settings, which should make your device visible to your PC. Click on your Phone in the list on your PC and follow the pairing instructions on both devices.

Once your phone has been paired: