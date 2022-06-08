How to upgrade to Windows 11 just for $7.58? Keysfan Office Software Promotion is underway!

Sponsored Post

A constant trickle of new features and capabilities has made Windows 11 a better operating system than Windows 10, which is still far from flawless. While Windows 11 Home and Pro retail editions are pricey, you can still upgrade to Windows 11 for free.

As you might know, Windows 11 has been improved and is now more stable than it was before. Additionally, Microsoft has made Windows 11 readily available, making it a common trend to upgrade to Windows 11. Users of Windows 10 can now get a free upgrade to Windows 11, thanks to Microsoft.

Where to buy the original Windows 10?

Is the upgrade free of cost?

Microsoft’s free upgrade to Windows 11 from Windows 10 has begun. Before making the OS available to other eligible existing hardware, Microsoft first offers the free update to new devices that are still coming with Windows 10.

Which computers can upgrade?

However, Windows 11 will not be able to be installed on every current PC running Windows 10. To run Windows 11, you’ll need a computer with an Intel 8th generation Coffee Lake or Zen 2 processor, support for TPM 2.0, at least 4GB of RAM, and at least 64GB of storage. That means that millions of PCs will not be able to update Windows 11 officially, yet there are unsupported workarounds if you genuinely want Windows 11.

When can we upgrade?

For the time being, Microsoft isn’t allowing all officially supported PCs to get a free update to Windows 11. Microsoft expects all current and eligible PCs will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 by the middle of 2022.

Windows 11 is now available for anyone who has a new PC that came pre-installed with Windows 10 or a device that can accept the Windows 11 update. Here’s how to upgrade to Windows 11 from Windows 10.

How to upgrade?

Microsoft’s PC Health Check tool is a good place to start to see if your PC is officially supported. So go ahead and make a complete and thorough backup of anything vital on your device. Now open the Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update on your Windows 10 PC. Make sure you’re up to current. If you’re eligible for a free Windows 11 upgrade, you’ll be able to download and install it.