How To Update Minecraft Bedrock On Windows 11: A Simple Guide

Keeping Minecraft Bedrock updated on your Windows 11 PC ensures you have the latest features, bug fixes, and performance improvements. The process is straightforward and can be done through the Microsoft Store. By following a few simple steps, you can guarantee you’re always playing the most current version of this popular game.

This guide will walk you through the process of updating Minecraft Bedrock on your Windows 11 machine. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting out, these instructions will help you keep your game up-to-date and running smoothly. Let’s get started!

The primary method for updating Minecraft Bedrock on Windows 11 is through the Microsoft Store. Here’s how to check for updates:

Open the Microsoft Store: Click on the Microsoft Store icon in your taskbar or search for it in the Start Menu. Go to your Library: Click on the “Library” icon, usually located in the bottom-left corner of the Microsoft Store window. Check for Updates: Click the “Get updates” button. This will scan for available updates for all your installed apps, including Minecraft Bedrock. Update Minecraft: If an update is available for Minecraft Bedrock, it will begin downloading and installing automatically.

To avoid manually checking for updates, you can enable automatic updates in the Microsoft Store. This ensures that Minecraft Bedrock and other apps are always up-to-date.

Open the Microsoft Store: Click on the Microsoft Store icon in your taskbar or search for it in the Start Menu. Go to App Settings: Click on your profile icon (usually in the top-right corner) and select “App settings.” Enable Automatic Updates: Toggle the “App updates” switch to the “On” position.

Sometimes, you might encounter issues while updating Minecraft Bedrock. Here are a few troubleshooting steps:

Restart the Microsoft Store: Close the Microsoft Store completely and reopen it.

Close the Microsoft Store completely and reopen it. Check Your Internet Connection: Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

Ensure you have a stable internet connection. Restart Your Computer: A simple restart can often resolve update issues.

A simple restart can often resolve update issues. Clear the Microsoft Store Cache:

Press Win + R to open the Run dialog box. Type wsreset.exe and press Enter. This will clear the Microsoft Store cache.

Reinstall Minecraft: If all else fails, uninstall Minecraft Bedrock and reinstall it from the Microsoft Store.

After updating, it’s a good idea to verify that the update was successful.

Launch Minecraft Bedrock: Open the game. Check the Version Number: Look for the version number on the main menu or in the settings. Compare it to the latest version available to ensure you’re running the most current release.

Tips

Keep an eye on official Minecraft announcements for news about upcoming updates and features.

Back up your Minecraft worlds before updating to prevent any potential data loss.

Join the Minecraft community forums or Discord servers for help with troubleshooting update issues.

Comparing Minecraft Bedrock Editions

Feature Minecraft Bedrock Edition Minecraft Java Edition Cross-Platform Yes No Modding Support Limited Extensive Codebase C++ Java Marketplace Yes No

Enjoying the Latest Features

Updating Minecraft Bedrock on Windows 11 brings the latest features and improvements, ensuring a better gaming experience. By following these simple steps, you can keep your game up-to-date and enjoy all that Minecraft has to offer.

FAQ

How do I know if Minecraft is up to date? You can check the version number on the main menu or in the settings. Compare it to the latest version available on the official Minecraft website or Microsoft Store.

Why is my Minecraft not updating? Possible reasons include a poor internet connection, issues with the Microsoft Store, or corrupted game files. Try restarting your computer, checking your internet connection, or reinstalling the game.

Is Minecraft Bedrock free on Windows 11? No, Minecraft Bedrock is not free. You need to purchase it from the Microsoft Store.

How often does Minecraft Bedrock get updated? Minecraft Bedrock receives updates regularly, with major updates typically released a few times per year.

Can I play with friends on other platforms if I update Minecraft Bedrock? Yes, one of the benefits of Minecraft Bedrock is cross-platform play, allowing you to play with friends on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

