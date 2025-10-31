How To Uninstall OneDrive On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

OneDrive comes pre-installed on Windows 11, offering seamless cloud storage integration. While convenient for many, some users prefer to uninstall OneDrive to free up system resources or use alternative cloud storage solutions. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step process to completely remove OneDrive from your Windows 11 system.

Whether you’re looking to reclaim storage space, avoid automatic syncing, or simply prefer a different cloud service, uninstalling OneDrive on Windows 11 is a straightforward process. This guide will walk you through the necessary steps to ensure a clean and complete removal.

Want to Remove OneDrive from Your Windows 11 Machine?

Unlink Your OneDrive Account

Before uninstalling, it’s essential to unlink your OneDrive account from your computer. This prevents data loss and ensures a smooth removal process.

Click the OneDrive cloud icon in the system tray (usually located in the bottom-right corner of your screen). Click the Settings icon (gear icon) in the upper-right corner of the OneDrive window. Select Settings from the dropdown menu. Go to the Account tab. Click Unlink this PC. Confirm your decision by clicking Unlink account.

Close OneDrive Processes

Ensure that OneDrive is not running in the background before attempting to uninstall it.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. In the Processes tab, look for any processes related to OneDrive. Select each OneDrive process. Click End task for each selected process.

Uninstall OneDrive

With your account unlinked and processes closed, you can now uninstall OneDrive.

Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Click on Apps. Select Apps & features. In the search bar, type OneDrive. Click the three vertical dots next to Microsoft OneDrive. Select Uninstall. Confirm your decision by clicking Uninstall again.

Remove OneDrive Folders (Optional)

After uninstalling, you can optionally remove the OneDrive folder from File Explorer if you no longer need it.

Open File Explorer. Navigate to your user folder (usually located at C:\Users\[Your Username] ). Locate the OneDrive folder. Right-click the OneDrive folder. Select Delete.

Clean Up Registry Entries (Advanced – Optional)

Warning: Editing the registry can be risky. Incorrect modifications can cause system instability. Proceed with caution and create a system restore point before making any changes.

Press Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type regedit and press Enter to open the Registry Editor. Navigate to the following registry key: HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\OneDrive Right-click the OneDrive key. Select Delete. Confirm your decision by clicking Yes.

Tips for a Smooth Uninstall

Back up any important files stored solely in OneDrive before uninstalling.

Restart your computer after uninstalling to ensure all traces of OneDrive are removed.

If you encounter issues during the uninstall process, try running the uninstaller as an administrator.

Reclaiming Your Digital Space

By following these steps, you’ve successfully uninstalled OneDrive from your Windows 11 system. This allows you to manage your cloud storage according to your preferences, whether it’s using a different service or relying solely on local storage.

FAQ

Can I reinstall OneDrive after uninstalling it? Yes, you can reinstall OneDrive from the Microsoft Store or by downloading it from the Microsoft website.

Will uninstalling OneDrive delete my files? Uninstalling OneDrive will not delete your files as long as you have unlinked your account and your files are stored in the cloud or on your local drive separate from the OneDrive folder.

How do I stop OneDrive from automatically reinstalling? After uninstalling, OneDrive shouldn’t automatically reinstall. However, you can prevent it by disabling automatic app updates in the Microsoft Store settings.

Is it safe to edit the registry to remove OneDrive entries? Editing the registry can be risky if not done correctly. It’s recommended to create a system restore point before making any changes and only proceed if you are comfortable with registry editing.

What happens to my files if I uninstall OneDrive without unlinking my account? Your files will remain in the cloud, but they may be removed from your local OneDrive folder. It’s always best to unlink your account before uninstalling.

