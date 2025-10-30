How To Turn Off IPhone 13: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The iPhone 13, despite its sleek design and powerful features, occasionally needs to be turned off. Whether you’re troubleshooting an issue, conserving battery life, or simply taking a break from technology, knowing how to properly power down your device is essential. This guide provides a clear and concise walkthrough of the different methods available to turn off your iPhone 13.

Mastering the process of turning off your iPhone 13 ensures you can effectively manage your device’s performance and address any unexpected glitches. Let’s explore the various techniques you can use to achieve this, ensuring your iPhone 13 remains a reliable tool in your daily life.

What’s the Best Way to Turn Off My iPhone 13?

Using the Side Button and Volume Button

This is the most common and straightforward method for turning off your iPhone 13.

Press and hold the Side button (the power button on the right side of the phone) and either the Volume Up or Volume Down button simultaneously. Continue holding both buttons until the power-off slider appears on the screen. Drag the slider labeled “slide to power off” from left to right. Wait a few seconds for your iPhone 13 to completely shut down. The screen will go black.

Turning Off Your iPhone 13 Through Settings

If the physical buttons are not working correctly, or you prefer a software-based approach, you can turn off your iPhone 13 through the Settings app.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone 13. Scroll down and tap on General. Scroll to the bottom of the General settings and tap on Shut Down. The power-off slider will appear on the screen. Drag the slider labeled “slide to power off” from left to right. Wait for your iPhone 13 to power off completely.

Force Restarting Your iPhone 13 (If Needed)

While not technically turning off the phone, a force restart can resolve issues that prevent a normal shutdown. If your iPhone is frozen or unresponsive, this method can be helpful.

Quickly press and release the Volume Up button. Quickly press and release the Volume Down button. Press and hold the Side button. Continue holding the Side button until the Apple logo appears on the screen. This will force restart your iPhone 13.

Tips

Make sure your fingers are clean and dry when using the physical buttons to avoid accidental slips.

Regularly restarting your iPhone can help maintain its performance and prevent minor software glitches.

If your iPhone is consistently unresponsive, consider backing up your data and restoring it to factory settings.

Comparing Shutdown Methods

Here’s a quick comparison of the different methods for turning off your iPhone 13:

Method Pros Cons Best For Button Combination Quick, direct, and widely used. Requires functional physical buttons. Standard shutdown when buttons are working. Settings Menu Useful if physical buttons are malfunctioning. Requires navigating through multiple menus. Situations where physical buttons are not responsive. Force Restart (Technically) Resolves unresponsive issues that prevent normal shutdown. Doesn’t actually turn the phone off, but can fix problems. Frozen or unresponsive iPhones that won’t shut down normally.

Keeping Your iPhone 13 Running Smoothly

Knowing how to properly turn off your iPhone 13 is a fundamental skill for any user. Whether you choose the button combination or the Settings menu, you can ensure your device is powered down safely and effectively.

FAQ

Why won’t my iPhone 13 turn off? If your iPhone 13 won’t turn off, try a force restart by quickly pressing and releasing the Volume Up button, quickly pressing and releasing the Volume Down button, and then pressing and holding the Side button until the Apple logo appears.

How do I restart my iPhone 13 if it’s frozen? Follow the force restart steps: quickly press and release the Volume Up button, quickly press and release the Volume Down button, and then press and hold the Side button until the Apple logo appears.

Is it bad to turn off my iPhone 13 every night? Turning off your iPhone 13 every night is generally not necessary and may not significantly extend battery life. Modern iPhones are designed to efficiently manage power consumption.

How do I turn my iPhone 13 back on after turning it off? Press and hold the Side button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

