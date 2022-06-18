Sponsored Post

The world around us is full of amazing, joyful moments. Social networks have played an important role in this. In them, as a rule, we share the most vivid impressions and moments from life with our acquaintances, friends, etc. It can be both funny stories and beautiful pictures from the Internet. However, some platforms (such as Instagram) have “specific” privacy policies. So, for example, you can’t just save a photo from the same Instagram to your device. To do this, you need to download special software or service, like a DP downloader (like Toolzu) for Instagram DP download. In addition to this, you can use other programs like Photoshop to brighten up the picture.

All this will enable your digital content to open up to 100% and give you the most vivid impressions. But why do we need it?

Constant fuss, a large number of worries and important things, lack of free time – all this leads to the fact that there is no place in life for new interesting events, and, accordingly, vivid emotions. And without such nourishment, it is difficult to maintain a positive attitude and cheerfulness.

How and where can you get bright emotions?

If you are tired of the routine and nothing pleases, although everything seems to be fine, this means that there is not enough shake-up, vivid emotions. What to do? It is very important not to wait, but to act.

Vivid emotions in each person can cause different things. It is enough for someone to go on a picnic with friends, and someone needs to jump with a parachute.

Here is something that will definitely help to get bright emotions:

Go on a trip – it can be a hike with an overnight stay in the forest, a trip to another city with a lot of attractions, or a ticket to another country. Any option will give a lot of positive emotions;

Go to a concert, or sports competitions. You just need to choose what you really like. If you love rock, don’t buy a ticket to a classical music concert;

Meet with your friends – arrange a meeting with those people who have not been seen for a long time. For example, to gather classmates or friends who live in different countries or cities;

Jump with a parachute, go diving in underwater caves, conquer the top of the highest mountain – there is a lot of extreme entertainment. If you really want to get vivid emotions and there is no fear, you should try;

Find a new hobby – new interesting activities always bring a lot of positive emotions. You can try everything you like: drawing, playing musical instruments, learning foreign languages, knitting, kanzashi, felting, dancing. In the end, one or more hobbies will appear that really give vivid emotions. And you can also attend various master classes, courses, or circles where you can communicate with enthusiastic people, which will also bring a lot of positive emotions.

In general, there are many ways to get vivid emotions and for each person, it will be something special. Methods can be the banalest or, on the contrary, non-standard. For example, shopping, participating in the filming of a movie (in the crowd), or a photo shoot, or dancing in the warm pouring rain. Sometimes something simple and uncomplicated, but long-forgotten can cause a lot of positive and vivid emotions.

Negative emotions can also be bright

Speaking of vivid emotions, we usually mean positive and positive experiences. However, negative emotions can also be quite vivid. It is important not to get hung up and to be able to get rid of such emotions as quickly as possible.

What is the best way to deal with negative emotions? You can try to relax with the help of meditation, massage, and calm music. You can relieve negativity through physical activity: playing sports, dancing, and walking in the fresh air. And another great way is to get bright positive emotions and thus get rid of the negative.

What else can help you deal with negativity? Here are some simple tips:

share thoughts and feelings with a friend or spouse;

watch a comedy;

beat the pillow;

shout or sing loudly;

meditate in silence or with calm music;

talk to yourself – analyze the situation, tell yourself about your feelings, you can cry;

take a warm bath, and drink a cup of tea with herbs (melissa, chamomile).

Vivid negative emotions are often unexpected: a conflict with the boss arose, the child received a deuce, and the spouse is offended.

Conclusion

It is imperative to have several ways in reserve that will help you quickly relieve tension and calm down, streamline your thoughts, and not get hung up on resentment and torment. You should not constantly scroll through an unpleasant situation and feel sorry for yourself, this is unconstructive and ineffective. But helping yourself and getting positive emotions instead of negative ones is very useful.