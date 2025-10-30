How To Download Origin On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Origin, the platform for downloading and playing EA games, isn’t pre-installed on Windows 11. If you’re eager to dive into titles like Apex Legends, FIFA, or Battlefield, you’ll need to download and install the Origin client. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step process to get Origin up and running on your Windows 11 machine.

This process involves a few simple steps, from visiting the official EA website to configuring the installation settings. By following these instructions, you’ll be ready to access your EA game library and start playing your favorite games in no time.

How Do I Download and Install Origin on Windows 11?

Downloading the Origin Installer

Open your web browser: Launch your preferred web browser, such as Microsoft Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Navigate to the EA website: Type “ea.com” into the address bar and press Enter. Find the Origin download page: Scroll to the bottom of the page and look for the “Download” link under the “About” section. Alternatively, search “Download Origin” using the search bar on the EA website. Select the Windows download: On the Origin download page, ensure you select the Windows version of the installer. Download the installer: Click the “Download” button. The Origin installer file (likely named “OriginSetup.exe”) will begin downloading to your computer.

Installing Origin on Windows 11

Locate the downloaded installer: Once the download is complete, navigate to your Downloads folder (or the location where your browser saves downloaded files). Run the installer: Double-click the “OriginSetup.exe” file to launch the installer. Grant permissions: Windows User Account Control (UAC) may prompt you for permission to allow the app to make changes to your device. Click “Yes” to proceed. Choose installation options: The Origin installer will guide you through the setup process. You’ll be prompted to:

Read and accept the EA User Agreement and Origin EULA.

Select your preferred language.

Choose an installation location (the default location is usually recommended).

Wait for installation to complete: The installer will now download and install the necessary Origin files. This process may take a few minutes, depending on your internet connection speed. Launch Origin: Once the installation is complete, the Origin client should launch automatically. If it doesn’t, you can find the Origin icon on your desktop or in the Start Menu.

Logging in and Accessing Your Games

Enter your EA Account credentials: When Origin launches, you’ll be prompted to enter your EA Account email address and password. Log in: Click the “Sign In” button. Browse your game library: Once logged in, you’ll be able to access your EA game library. Download and install games: Select the game you want to play and click the “Download” button. The game will begin downloading and installing to your computer.

Tips for a Smooth Installation

Ensure you have a stable internet connection: A stable internet connection is crucial for downloading the installer and the Origin client itself.

A stable internet connection is crucial for downloading the installer and the Origin client itself. Close other applications: Closing other applications can free up system resources and speed up the installation process.

Closing other applications can free up system resources and speed up the installation process. Run the installer as administrator: If you encounter any issues during installation, try running the installer as administrator. Right-click the “OriginSetup.exe” file and select “Run as administrator.”

If you encounter any issues during installation, try running the installer as administrator. Right-click the “OriginSetup.exe” file and select “Run as administrator.” Check system requirements: Before installing Origin, make sure your computer meets the minimum system requirements.

Before installing Origin, make sure your computer meets the minimum system requirements. Troubleshoot installation errors: If you encounter any installation errors, consult the EA Help website for troubleshooting tips.

Origin on Windows 11: Your Gateway to EA Games

Downloading and installing Origin on Windows 11 is a straightforward process that opens the door to a vast library of EA games. By following these steps, you can quickly get the Origin client up and running and start enjoying your favorite games.

FAQ

Is Origin compatible with Windows 11? Yes, Origin is fully compatible with Windows 11.

Do I need an EA Account to use Origin? Yes, you need an EA Account to log in to Origin and access your games.

How much does it cost to download Origin? Downloading and installing the Origin client is free. However, you need to purchase games to play them.

Can I install Origin on multiple computers? Yes, you can install Origin on multiple computers, but you can only be logged in on one computer at a time.

What if I have problems installing Origin? Check the EA Help website for troubleshooting tips and solutions to common installation problems.

Feature Origin EA App Platform PC PC Game Library Limited to older EA titles Access to all EA titles User Interface Older, less modern Newer, more streamlined Performance Can be resource-intensive Generally more optimized Future Being phased out, no longer actively updated The future of EA’s PC gaming platform

Related reading