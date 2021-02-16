Sometimes during a Microsoft Teams meeting, the host wants to disable chat messaging to keep attendees focused on the content of the presentation.

Microsoft has now enabled the ability to disable chat, offering 3 different options:

(default): Attendees can chat before, during, and after the meeting. Disabled : No one, including the organizer, can send chat messages.

: No one, including the organizer, can send chat messages. During the meeting only: Attendees can chat during the meeting. The organizer can send messages at any time.

To change this setting, select an option next to Allow meeting chat.

