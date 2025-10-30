How To Close Open Apps On IPhone 13: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The iPhone 13 is a powerful device, but like any smartphone, it can slow down if you have too many apps running in the background. Closing these open apps can free up memory, improve performance, and even extend your battery life. This guide provides a simple, step-by-step process for closing apps on your iPhone 13, ensuring optimal device performance.

Whether you’re new to the iPhone 13 or just looking for a refresher, this guide will walk you through the easy steps to manage and close open applications. By following these instructions, you can keep your iPhone running smoothly and efficiently.

How Do I Close Apps on My iPhone 13?

Understanding the App Switcher

Before closing apps, it’s helpful to understand how the App Switcher works on your iPhone 13. The App Switcher displays all the apps that are currently open or suspended in the background.

It’s not always necessary to close apps, as iOS manages background activity efficiently.

Closing apps should be reserved for situations where an app is unresponsive or your iPhone is experiencing performance issues.

Closing Apps: The Step-by-Step Guide

Swipe Up: From the bottom edge of your iPhone 13 screen, swipe up towards the middle of the screen and hold your finger there for a moment. This will bring up the App Switcher. View Open Apps: You’ll see a carousel of app previews. Each preview represents an app that is currently open or suspended. Swipe to Find the App: Swipe left or right to navigate through the list of open apps until you find the app you want to close. Swipe Up to Close: Once you’ve found the app, swipe up on the app’s preview. This will close the app. The app’s preview will disappear from the App Switcher. Repeat as Needed: Repeat steps 3 and 4 for any other apps you want to close. Return to Home Screen: Once you’ve closed all the desired apps, simply tap on the Home Screen to return to normal use.

Force Quitting an Unresponsive App

Sometimes, an app might become unresponsive and won’t close using the standard method. In this case, you can force quit the app:

Access App Switcher: Follow step 1 from the previous section to access the App Switcher. Find the App: Locate the unresponsive app in the App Switcher. Swipe Up: Swipe up on the app’s preview to force quit it. Restart the App: After force quitting, you can relaunch the app from your Home Screen.

Tips for Managing Apps on Your iPhone 13

Regularly Update Apps: Keep your apps updated to ensure they are running efficiently and have the latest bug fixes.

Keep your apps updated to ensure they are running efficiently and have the latest bug fixes. Monitor Battery Usage: Check your battery usage in Settings to identify apps that are consuming excessive power.

Check your battery usage in Settings to identify apps that are consuming excessive power. Close Apps Sparingly: Only close apps when necessary, as iOS is designed to manage background activity effectively.

Only close apps when necessary, as iOS is designed to manage background activity effectively. Restart Your iPhone: Periodically restart your iPhone to clear the system cache and improve performance.

Comparing Closing Methods

Here’s a quick comparison of the standard app closing method and force quitting:

Feature Standard App Closing Force Quitting App State Responsive Unresponsive Method Swipe up in App Switcher Swipe up in App Switcher Data Loss Risk Low Potential for data loss When to Use Regular app management App is frozen

Keeping Your iPhone 13 Running Smoothly

Closing unnecessary apps is a simple way to keep your iPhone 13 running at its best. By regularly managing your open apps, you can ensure a smooth and efficient user experience.

FAQ

Does closing apps save battery on iPhone 13? While it might seem intuitive that closing apps saves battery, iOS is designed to efficiently manage background activity. Closing apps might only provide a minimal battery boost, and in some cases, can even consume more battery as the app needs to be fully reloaded the next time you open it.

How do I see all open apps on iPhone 13? Swipe up from the bottom of the screen and hold briefly to access the App Switcher, which displays all your open apps.

Is it bad to always close apps on iPhone? It’s generally not necessary to constantly close apps. iOS suspends apps in the background, allowing them to resume quickly. Only close apps if they are causing issues or consuming excessive battery.

Why is my iPhone 13 so slow? A slow iPhone 13 can be caused by various factors, including low storage, outdated software, too many apps running, or a full cache. Try closing unnecessary apps, updating iOS, freeing up storage, and clearing your browser cache to improve performance.

