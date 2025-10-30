How To Change Screen Saver On IPhone 15: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The iPhone 15 offers a range of customization options, allowing you to personalize your device to reflect your style. One popular way to do this is by changing the screen saver, also known as the lock screen wallpaper. This guide provides a clear and easy-to-follow process for changing the screen saver on your iPhone 15, ensuring you can quickly update your device’s look.

Whether you want to showcase a favorite photo, use a dynamic wallpaper, or simply change the default image, this step-by-step guide will walk you through the process of customizing your iPhone 15’s screen saver. We’ll cover everything from accessing the settings to selecting and applying your desired image or animation.

Want to Customize Your iPhone 15’s Screen Saver?

Accessing the Lock Screen Customization

The first step involves accessing the customization settings for your lock screen.

Wake your iPhone 15 by raising it or tapping the screen. Long press on the lock screen until the customization options appear. You may need to use Face ID or your passcode to proceed. Tap the “+” icon to create a new wallpaper or tap “Customize” on the current one.

Selecting a New Wallpaper

Once you’re in the customization menu, you can choose from a variety of wallpaper options.

Tap the “+” icon at the bottom right to add a new wallpaper. Choose from the available categories:

Photos: Select an image from your photo library.

Select an image from your photo library. People: Select images of people from your photo library.

Select images of people from your photo library. Photo Shuffle: Shuffle between multiple photos from your library.

Shuffle between multiple photos from your library. Emoji: Create a wallpaper using your favorite emojis.

Create a wallpaper using your favorite emojis. Weather: A dynamic wallpaper that reflects the current weather conditions.

A dynamic wallpaper that reflects the current weather conditions. Astronomy: Wallpapers featuring the Earth, Moon, and Solar System.

Wallpapers featuring the Earth, Moon, and Solar System. Collections: Pre-designed wallpapers from Apple.

Pre-designed wallpapers from Apple. Color: Solid color wallpapers.

Tap on your desired wallpaper category.

Applying Your Selected Wallpaper

After selecting a wallpaper, you can customize its appearance and set it as your new screen saver.

Adjust the wallpaper’s appearance by swiping left or right to see different styles and filters. Tap “Add” in the top right corner. Choose whether to “Set as Wallpaper Pair” (for both lock screen and home screen) or “Customize Home Screen” (to set a different image for your home screen). If you choose “Customize Home Screen,” you can select a different photo, a blurred version of the lock screen wallpaper, or a solid color.

Customizing Widgets on the Lock Screen

The iPhone 15 allows you to add and customize widgets on your lock screen for quick access to information.

While in the lock screen customization menu, tap the “Customize” button at the bottom. Tap the widget box below the time to add or remove widgets. Choose from a variety of widgets, such as:

Calendar: Shows upcoming events.

Shows upcoming events. Weather: Displays the current weather conditions.

Displays the current weather conditions. Battery: Shows the battery level of your iPhone and connected devices.

Shows the battery level of your iPhone and connected devices. Fitness: Tracks your activity progress.

Tracks your activity progress. News: Displays headlines from your favorite news sources.

Drag and drop widgets to arrange them in your desired order. Tap “Done” to save your changes.

Tips for the Perfect Screen Saver

Choose high-resolution images: This will ensure your wallpaper looks sharp and clear.

This will ensure your wallpaper looks sharp and clear. Consider using Live Photos: These animated images can add a dynamic touch to your lock screen.

These animated images can add a dynamic touch to your lock screen. Experiment with different widget combinations: Find the widgets that provide the most useful information at a glance.

Find the widgets that provide the most useful information at a glance. Match your screen saver to your home screen: Create a cohesive look by using complementary colors or images.

Create a cohesive look by using complementary colors or images. Regularly update your wallpaper: Keep your iPhone feeling fresh by changing your screen saver every few weeks.

Find Your Perfect Lock Screen

Changing the screen saver on your iPhone 15 is a simple way to personalize your device and make it your own. By following these steps, you can easily select and apply your favorite images, dynamic wallpapers, and widgets to create a lock screen that reflects your style and provides quick access to the information you need.

FAQ

How do I change the screen saver on my iPhone 15? Long press on the lock screen, tap the “+” icon, and select a new wallpaper from the available options.

Can I use a Live Photo as my screen saver? Yes, you can select a Live Photo from your photo library and set it as your screen saver.

How do I add widgets to my lock screen? While in the lock screen customization menu, tap the widget box below the time to add or remove widgets.

Can I have a different wallpaper on my lock screen and home screen? Yes, when applying a new wallpaper, choose “Customize Home Screen” to select a different image for your home screen.

How often should I change my screen saver? You can change your screen saver as often as you like to keep your iPhone feeling fresh and personalized.

