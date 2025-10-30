How To Change Audio Output In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Windows 11 offers various ways to manage your audio output, allowing you to easily switch between speakers, headphones, or other connected devices. Whether you want to listen privately with headphones or blast music through your speakers, knowing how to change the audio output is essential for a seamless audio experience. This guide provides a clear and simple walkthrough of the different methods available in Windows 11 to manage your audio devices.

In this article, we will walk you through the steps to change your audio output in Windows 11, covering methods from the taskbar to the settings menu. With these methods, you can quickly switch between audio devices to suit your needs.

How Do I Change My Audio Output Device in Windows 11?

Changing Audio Output via the Taskbar

The taskbar provides the quickest and most convenient way to switch your audio output device.

Locate the Volume Icon: Look for the volume icon in the system tray, located on the right side of the taskbar. Click the Volume Icon: Click on the volume icon to open the quick settings panel. Select the Output Device: Above the volume slider, you’ll see the name of the current audio output device. Click the arrow (“>”) next to the name. Choose Your Desired Device: A list of available audio output devices will appear. Select the device you want to use. The audio will now play through the selected device.

Changing Audio Output in System Settings

The Settings app offers more detailed control over your audio devices.

Open the Settings App: Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Alternatively, search for “Settings” in the Start menu. Navigate to Sound Settings: In the Settings app, click on “System” and then select “Sound”. Choose an Output Device: In the “Output” section, you’ll see a dropdown menu labeled “Choose where to play sound”. Select your desired audio output device from the list. Adjust Device Properties (Optional): Below the output device selection, you can adjust the volume and other properties specific to the selected device.

Changing Audio Output via the Volume Mixer

The Volume Mixer allows you to adjust the volume for individual applications and also select the output device for each.

Open Sound Settings: Follow steps 1 and 2 from the “Changing Audio Output in System Settings” method. Access Volume Mixer: Scroll down to “Advanced” and click on “Volume mixer”. Select Output Device per App: Under the “Apps” section, you’ll see a list of open applications. For each application, you can select a different output device by clicking the dropdown menu below the volume slider for that app.

Using the Legacy Sound Control Panel

While largely superseded, the legacy Sound Control Panel still offers some useful features.

Open the Run Dialog Box: Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type “mmsys.cpl” and Press Enter: This command opens the Sound Control Panel. Select Playback Tab: In the Sound Control Panel, click on the “Playback” tab. Choose Your Device and Set as Default: Right-click on the desired audio output device and select “Set as Default Device”. If you want to use it for communication purposes as well, select “Set as Default Communication Device”. Click “Apply” and “OK”: Save your changes by clicking “Apply” and then “OK”.

Troubleshooting Audio Output Problems

Ensure the device is connected properly: Check that your headphones or speakers are correctly plugged into the appropriate port.

Check that your headphones or speakers are correctly plugged into the appropriate port. Check the volume level: Make sure the volume isn’t muted or set too low.

Make sure the volume isn’t muted or set too low. Update drivers: Outdated or corrupted audio drivers can cause problems. Update your drivers through Device Manager.

Outdated or corrupted audio drivers can cause problems. Update your drivers through Device Manager. Restart your computer: A simple restart can often resolve audio output issues.

Comparison of Methods to Change Audio Output

Method Ease of Use Granularity of Control Speed Taskbar Very Easy Basic Very Fast System Settings Easy Moderate Fast Volume Mixer Moderate Application-Specific Moderate Legacy Control Panel Moderate Advanced Moderate

Tips for Managing Audio Output

Use keyboard shortcuts: Some keyboards have dedicated volume control keys, making adjustments even quicker.

Some keyboards have dedicated volume control keys, making adjustments even quicker. Create sound profiles: Consider using third-party software to create sound profiles for different scenarios, such as gaming, music, or movies.

Consider using third-party software to create sound profiles for different scenarios, such as gaming, music, or movies. Regularly check for driver updates: Keep your audio drivers up to date to ensure optimal performance and compatibility.

Seamless Audio Management in Windows 11

Changing your audio output in Windows 11 is simple and straightforward, with multiple methods available to suit your preferences. Using these methods, you can effortlessly switch between audio devices and enjoy a customized audio experience.

FAQ

How do I set a default audio output device in Windows 11? Go to Settings > System > Sound, select your desired output device, and Windows will remember it for future use.

Why is my audio not playing through the selected device? Ensure the device is properly connected, not muted, and that the correct drivers are installed. Restarting your computer can also help.

Can I use different audio output devices for different applications? Yes, using the Volume Mixer, you can set individual audio output devices for each application.

How do I update my audio drivers in Windows 11? Open Device Manager, expand “Sound, video and game controllers,” right-click your audio device, and select “Update driver.”

What do I do if I don’t see my audio device listed? Make sure the device is properly connected and powered on. If it still doesn’t appear, try restarting your computer or reinstalling the audio drivers.

