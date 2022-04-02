Sponsored Post

Because Windows 11 has higher requirements for computer configuration, Windows 10 is still a good choice. Windows 10 is better in terms of interface, performance, compatible software, etc., and is currently the version suitable for most computer configurations.

Want to get a genuine, legitimate Windows 10 for a fraction of the price?

Many users may download Windows OS from other websites to try it out, which can put your computer at risk. Because these downloads often contain malware that steals data such as your personal information and transaction passwords. Therefore, getting a safe and genuine Windows operating system is your first choice.

Don’t worry, Keysfan has you covered. Keysfan buys from companies that no longer use them and transfers them to individuals. Keysfan knows the “history” of every license it sells, so end users can use them without problems. Second, since Keysfan emails you activation information and an invoice for your order, there are no CDs and no logistics costs, which makes the price so much lower than you can get Windows 10 for a very low price! Finally, the licenses you buy from Keysfan are not subject to subscription restrictions, so Keysfan licenses are “lifetime” and you have unlimited access: the operating system will be updated and supported throughout its lifetime.

More Surprisingly, Keysfan is running a Special Deal, with lower than usual discounted prices! Windows 11 is only $14.61! Buy more, save more. Windows 10 as low as $5.77 per PC! Microsoft Office 2021 is only $31.01. More hot Microsoft software is the lowest price (Windows 11, Office 2019, Office 2016, etc.) Compare the official price and help you save a lot of money! Save up to 62% off Windows OS and MS Office in this sale!

Keysfan’s shopping process is simple and easy to operate. After checkout, the software activation code and detailed installation instructions will be sent to your mailbox within a few minutes.

Below are short instructions for purchasing a Windows 10 Pro license key.

1. Select the product you want and click the “Add to Cart” button, then click “Cart”.

2. Confirm the products in the shopping cart, if there is no problem, you can click “Proceed To Checkout”

3. You need to fill in your email address, because we will send you the product license activation code by email, and then select the payment method: Credit Card (VISA/MASTER) or PAYPAL. After confirming that the product and email address are correct, click “Place Order” “.

4. After that, please wait for the e-mail notification from Keysfan to get your product license activation code – completely trouble-free!

If you have any questions, you can always contact the Keysfan customer service team, 24/7 technical support, and Keysfan provides lifetime after-sales service (contact email: Support@Keysfan.com).