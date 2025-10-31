How To Add A Page In Word: Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Adding pages in Microsoft Word is a fundamental skill for creating documents of any length. Whether you’re working on a report, a novel, or a simple letter, knowing how to insert blank pages, remove unwanted ones, or even strategically place page breaks is crucial for formatting and organization. This guide will walk you through the various methods of adding a page in Word, ensuring your document looks exactly as you intend.

In this step-by-step tutorial, we will cover adding a blank page, inserting a page break, and managing existing pages within your Word document. We will also address common issues and provide tips to streamline your document creation process. By the end of this guide, you’ll be able to confidently add and manage pages in Word like a pro.

Need More Pages? Here’s How to Add Them

Adding a Blank Page

Adding a blank page is the simplest method when you need a fresh start or more room for content. Here’s how to do it:

Place the cursor: Click at the end of where you want the new page to appear. This is typically at the end of the last line of text on the preceding page. Go to the Insert tab: Locate the “Insert” tab in the Word ribbon at the top of the screen. Click Blank Page: In the “Pages” group, click the “Blank Page” button. A new, blank page will be inserted immediately after your cursor’s location.

Using a Page Break

A page break forces the content following it to start on a new page. This is useful when you want to control exactly where a new page begins.

Place the cursor: Click where you want the new page to begin. Any content after this point will be moved to the next page. Go to the Layout tab: Find the “Layout” tab in the Word ribbon. In some versions of Word, this may be called “Page Layout.” Click Breaks: In the “Page Setup” group, click the “Breaks” dropdown menu. Choose Page: Select “Page” under the “Page Breaks” section. This will insert a page break, and the content after your cursor will jump to the next page.

Removing an Unwanted Page

Sometimes, you might accidentally add a page or end up with an empty one. Here’s how to remove it:

Identify the empty page: Scroll through your document to find the page you want to remove. Click at the top of the page: Click at the very beginning of the empty page. Press Backspace or Delete: Repeatedly press the “Backspace” key (or the “Delete” key) until the page disappears. If the page contains hidden formatting marks (like extra paragraph marks), you may need to press the key several times.

Inserting a Cover Page

Adding a cover page can give your document a professional look. Word provides pre-designed cover page templates.

Go to the Insert tab: Click the “Insert” tab in the Word ribbon. Click Cover Page: In the “Pages” group, click the “Cover Page” button. Choose a Template: Select a cover page template from the dropdown menu. Word will insert the cover page at the beginning of your document. Customize: Replace the placeholder text with your document’s title, author, and other relevant information.

Adding Pages in Different Sections

For more complex documents, you might need to add pages within specific sections.

Insert Section Breaks: Before adding pages, ensure your document is properly divided into sections using section breaks (Layout > Breaks > Section Breaks). Navigate to the Section: Click within the section where you want to add a page. Use Blank Page or Page Break: Follow the steps outlined above for adding a blank page or inserting a page break. The new page will be added within the current section.

Tips for Managing Pages in Word

Use the Navigation Pane: The Navigation Pane (View > Navigation Pane) helps you quickly navigate through your document and see the structure of your pages and sections.

The Navigation Pane (View > Navigation Pane) helps you quickly navigate through your document and see the structure of your pages and sections. Show/Hide Formatting Marks: Click the “Show/Hide ¶” button on the “Home” tab to display or hide paragraph marks and other formatting symbols. This can help you identify and remove extra spaces or paragraph marks that might be causing unwanted blank pages.

Click the “Show/Hide ¶” button on the “Home” tab to display or hide paragraph marks and other formatting symbols. This can help you identify and remove extra spaces or paragraph marks that might be causing unwanted blank pages. Adjust Margins: If you’re running out of space on a page, try adjusting the margins (Layout > Margins). Narrower margins can allow more content to fit on each page.

If you’re running out of space on a page, try adjusting the margins (Layout > Margins). Narrower margins can allow more content to fit on each page. Check Page Setup: Ensure your page size and orientation are correct (Layout > Size, Layout > Orientation). Incorrect settings can lead to unexpected page breaks.

Final Thoughts on Adding Pages in Word

Mastering how to add and manage pages in Microsoft Word is essential for creating well-organized and professional-looking documents. By using blank pages, page breaks, and section breaks, you can control the flow of your content and ensure your document meets your specific formatting requirements. With these techniques, you’ll be able to create documents of any length with ease.

FAQ

How do I delete a blank page in Word? Click at the top of the blank page and repeatedly press the Backspace or Delete key until the page disappears.

How do I insert a page break? Place the cursor where you want the new page to begin, go to the Layout tab, click Breaks, and choose Page.

How do I add a cover page in Word? Go to the Insert tab, click Cover Page, and select a template. Customize the placeholder text with your document information.

Why is Word adding extra blank pages? Extra blank pages can be caused by hidden formatting marks like extra paragraph marks or section breaks. Show formatting marks to identify and remove them.

How do I add a page in a specific section? Insert section breaks to divide your document into sections, then navigate to the section where you want to add the page and use the Blank Page or Page Break function.

Related reading