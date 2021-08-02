Despite the lack of official confirmation from Sony, for now, more reports have emerged that indicate Horizon Forbidden West won’t be coming out this year.

After hearing GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb speak about Horizon Forbidden West’s delay on his GrubbSnax podcast, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier has since confirmed the rumour thanks to Bloomberg’s sources who are familiar with the matter.

Writing both in a Bloomberg article and on Twitter, Schreier announced that “Sony has delayed the PlayStation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West to the first quarter of 2022.”

In contrast to the previous rumour from Grubb, who said that any delay was still “undecided” Schreier has stated that his understanding “is that the game was delayed a little while ago.”

Despite this decision having supposedly already been made, Sony, or Guerrilla Games, is yet to make an official announcement and give us a new release date to look forward to. In his podcast, Grubb said that he expects the announcement of any delay to come during a September State of Play, after delivering a bundle of good news about other games to soften the blow.

To clarify one question: It seems like the original rumor was that Sony hadn't decided yet, but my understanding is that the game was delayed a little while ago. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 30, 2021

With Horizon Forbidden West’s release date now penned as an ambiguous “first quarter of 2022,” we’ll have to wait until a proper announcement to know more about the future of the game. When it does release, hopefully, it will be well worth the wait, with the delay paying off.