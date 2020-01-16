A new Thursday means there’s a new free game available on the Epic Games Store. This week’s offering is Horace, a big platforming adventure about a small robot.

As always and just in case you’re new here: you need an Epic Games account to claim your free game. You can claim through your browser or the Epic Games Launcher, although the latter will be required to actually download and play the game. You don’t need to give any payment information to Epic, either.

A game made by videogame lovers for videogame lovers! An unmissable tale of a small robot on a big adventure! Made by just two people, Horace offers over 15 hours of exciting platforming and pushes the boundaries of the genre with profound storytelling and quirky and nostalgic pop culture references! Adventure through hours of varied gameplay, dubbed by many as Indie GOTY 2019! Overcome 2D platforming challenges with a unique twist, unlock new metroidvania inspired robot abilities, enjoy retro-inspired mini games and reunite Horace with his family.

You can pick up Horace for yourself by following the link here or by searching for ‘Horace’ on the Epic Games Store. Horace will be free until January 23rd, when it’ll return to full price and logic puzzle game The Bridge will be free for a week instead.

Just in case you missed it, Epic has confirmed that it’ll continue its generous tradition of giving away games throughout 2020. Fun fact: if you picked up every single free game Epic has offered since its launch, you’ve saved $1,455.

Make sure you check back in next Thursday (the 23rd) to see which free game will be up for grabs after The Bridge. Happy gaming!