The Microsoft HoloLens is not just at home on the battlefield. The device has also found a home in various industrial applications, and to make it easier for the mixed reality headset to enter the factory floor Microsoft has secured certification for restricted and regulated environments for the special HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition.

Microsoft notes that they have had strong demand for HoloLens 2 to operate in environments that have rigorous requirements or are regulated by industry certifications such as the semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries.

There devices need to meet particle emissions standards to enter and operate in their highly controlled cleanroom environments and in the energy sector, partners need a device that can function safely in potentially hazardous environments.

The new HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition has achieved the following industrial standards and certifications:

HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition Standards Rating Clean room compatible ISO 14644-1 Class 5-8 Intrinsic safety UL Class I, Division 2

In addition to the industrial standards ratings, the new HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition is supported with a two year warranty and a Rapid Replacement Program. The Rapid Replacement program minimizes downtime, with advance exchange and expedited shipping.

The HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition can now be used without modifying space, protocols, or workflows, meaning even in restricted environments it can:

Provide workers with access to remote experts any time they need it.

Complete tasks faster and more accurately than ever before with interactive 3D guides.

Train and onboard new employees faster with a “learning by doing” approach.

Examples of such applications include:

Lockheed Martin is using HoloLens 2 to build the Orion spacecraft and reduce touch labor—what used to require an eight-hour shift can now be completed in just 45 minutes.

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust is using HoloLens 2 to limit healthcare employee’s exposure to patients with COVID-19, reducing the time staff are exposed to the disease by as much as 83 percent.

HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition is open for pre-order in select markets where HoloLens 2 is available, and shipments will begin in Spring 2021. Learn more here.