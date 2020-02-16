Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie partners with Microsoft to deliver factual stories to children

Children easily get influenced when they read news stories online. Since there are many news outlets nowadays that spread fake news, it is important that children have access to impartial and factual news around the world. Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie has partnered with Microsoft and BBC World Service to deliver factual stories to children. With his project, children can get to know about what is happening around them and bring a deeper understanding of the different issues their peers face in other parts of the world.

“There has never been a time when it was more important to introduce the next generation to objective, impartial and factual explanation of the events and issues shaping our world,” said Jolie. “Children today are exposed to a lot of opinions, but not necessarily to information that is fact-based and reliable.”

Check out the first episode of this show below.

As part of this project, BBC Learning and Microsoft Education have created a platform with Teams and Flipgrid to help students share information, create their own content and collaborate with teachers and peers.

Source: Microsoft