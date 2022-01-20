The publisher of Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros’ Portkey Games, has announced that despite the rumours suggesting otherwise, the game is still on for a 2022 release.

Earlier this week it was reported that Avalance’s wizarding open-world RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, was in “some sort of trouble,” badly enough that the game might have been delayed once more, with Sacred Symbol podcast host Colin Moriarty stating “I’m hearing behind the scenes that game is not coming out this year.”

Thankfully for fans of the wizarding world, the troubles afflicting Hogwarts Legacy may not have been as bad as they first appeared, as Portkey Games have reaffirmed the game’s 2022 release plans with an emphatic statement that “the Hogwarts Legacy video game will be arriving this year.”

Beyond the ambiguous window of a 2022 release, which we can correct our calendars to once again, there’s no telling exactly when Hogwarts Legacy may release, as Portkey Games refused to elaborate any further before disapparating away like an old-timey wizard did with their shit.

If the reports of troubles Avalance’s troubles with the project are true, then we might be on for a very late 2022 release date, so don’t be surprised if we don’t hear anything soon.

If you’ve not heard of Hogwarts Legacy before, it’s a trans-inclusive action RPG from Avalanche Software set, as you might expect given the name, at Hogwarts in the 1800s. The game will allow players to learn spells, brew options, tame magical beasts and determine the fate of the entire wizarding world.