Avalanche’s long-awaited Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed into 2022.

Announced on Twitter, Hogwarts Legacy has been propelled out of its vague 2021 release window into a vague 2022 release instead.

“We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label,” reads the statement.

“Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs. Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022.”

No details have been given for the rather large delay, but the title’s push out of 2021 isn’t too surprising. With the state of the world still unchanged from lockdowns, viruses and the like, it’s no surprise that huge AAA projects are having to shift dates.

Avalanche’s Potter project isn’t the only AAA project to see a major release pushed back. Just a few months ago, Ubisoft delayed both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine, a move they could only make due to the huge financial gains caused by the ongoing pandemic.