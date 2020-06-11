IO Interactive has announced Hitman 3, the end of the new trilogy of assassination video games by the Swedish developer.

Releasing January 2021, this upcoming threequel will be the conclusion to the new series’ narrative arc for those who have been following the series since its revival. (If not, you should definitely play Hitman 2!)

While we haven’t been given much information on the new Hitman 3, Io Interactive did show off the game’s Dubai level during today’s PlayStation 5 conference. Check out the trailer below.

For more PlayStation 5 news, check out Spider-Man Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart and more.