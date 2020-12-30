A new rumour suggests Apple may be making AirPods pro more customizable by offering them in two different sizes.

A tweet by leaker Mr-White of the internal components of the next generation AirPods Pro shows the components will be available in two sizes.

New AirPods Pro Mabey Two Sizes Still W2 Chips ? pic.twitter.com/R5MpzUrUlg — Mr·white (@laobaiTD) December 29, 2020

This should mean those with particularly small ears should still find an earable that fits them.

Mr White also confirmed the AirPods Pro 2 will still use Apple’s W2 chip rather than the H1 chip found in the AirPods Max.

The leak also suggests the rumour that Apple’s next AirPods Pro will use the same stem-less design as the Samsung Galaxy Buds is likely false.

AirPods have been one of Apple’s most successful products, and we expect this next generation to show up sometime next year.

via BGR