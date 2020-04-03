Hideo Kojima really wants you to crap yourself from new horror project

Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima may have been taken away from the Silent Hills project but that hasn’t stopped the prolific game director from moving onto a “revolutionary” new horror game. Oh, and he really wants you to crap your pants.

Revealed during last night’s gaming BAFTAs proceedings, the Death Stranding creator revealed his thoughts on both Silent Hill’s P.T demo and how he would be creating his new horror project.

a revolutionary method to create terror, that doesn’t just make you pee your pants, but crap them

“P.T. was a mysterious game, created by a mysterious studio, with no previous announcement or information, so it used forbidden techniques to increase fear,” Kojima told The BAFTAs last night. “It was a one-off thing, so we cannot reuse that method again.

“P.T. ended as just an experiment, but I would like to make another horror game someday. Something that uses a revolutionary method to create terror, that doesn’t just make you pee your pants, but crap them. I already have ideas in mind.”

“I’m easily frightened myself, so I have confidence that I could create something more terrifying than perhaps others could,” Kojima continued. “I get frightened of things like darkness and imagine shadows of ghosts in the dark. Just like Hitchcock or Spielberg did.”