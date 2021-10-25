Hertz to buy 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022

As the consumer interest in electric vehicles have skyrocketed over the past few years, Hertz today announced its plans to become the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world. As part of this push, Hertz is planning to buy 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022. This deal with Tesla is worth about $4.5 billion.

Beginning in early November, Hertz customers will be able to rent a Tesla Model 3 at Hertz airport and neighborhood locations in U.S. major markets and select cities in Europe. These customers will have access to 3,000 Tesla supercharging stations throughout the U.S. and Europe. In addition, Hertz is also installing thousands of chargers throughout its location network.

“Electric vehicles are now mainstream, and we’ve only just begun to see rising global demand and interest,” said Hertz interim CEO Mark Fields. “The new Hertz is going to lead the way as a mobility company, starting with the largest EV rental fleet in North America and a commitment to grow our EV fleet and provide the best rental and recharging experience for leisure and business customers around the world.”

Source: Hertz