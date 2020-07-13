We reported in May that Federal District Judge Edward Davila had given preliminary approval for a maximum $500 million settlement in the long-running iPhone Throttlegate saga.

Now the website where you can make your claim is now live, allowing you to stake your claim to a maximum of $25 compensation from Apple.

In 2017 Apple confirmed what many suspected, that Apple slows down iPhones with OS updates.

The story was a bit more complicated – with Apple throttling iPhones via OS updates so old (and some say poor quality) batteries lasted longer. What Apple failed to do however was tell iPhone owners that a simple battery swap could make their iPhone work as good as new, obviating the need to buy a new iPhone to regain performance.

In the end, Apple made good by offering most iPhone users $20 battery replacements for the iPhone, but fortunately, regulators were not as easily satisfied.

To qualify you to need to be a United States-based owner of an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, and/or SE device that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later or, in the case of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus devices, that ran iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017, and have experienced diminished performance on your device(s).

If you plan to sue Apple separately in the hope of greater compensation, you need to exclude yourself from the scheme, which can be done on the same page.

To submit a claim you need to enter the serial number of the device (which can usually be found on the box) or try and recover it using your personal details and AppleID.

Get a few lattes on Apple by checking our the claim site here.

