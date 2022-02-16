Apple’s Mac Pro initially made its debut in 2019, and according to rumors circulating recently, we may be getting a brand-new M1-powered version this year. There’s a lot of mystery surrounding the upcoming Mac Pro and so far, not that much information is available regarding upgrades, specs, or even a release date. However, recent reports claim that Apple filed three new Macs in the Eurasian Economic Database, which indicates that Apple may be releasing new computers soon.

Although there hasn’t been much buzz yet, we’ve created an analysis and potentially good guesses about what we can expect from the M1 Mac Pro.

When Will Apple Announce the New Mac Pro?

There’s no guarantee yet whether Apple will be releasing a new Mac Pro this year, but we’re almost certain that this is the case. After all, the Mac Pro and the 27-inch iMac are the only two products left for Apple to finally reach its two-year deadline to switch all its products from third-party processors to its own processors. According to a French site called Consomac, Apple listed three new Mac computers for regulatory filing. However, there’s not a lot of information yet about these potential new products and whether it even includes the Mac Pro. However, the fact that Apple filed these computers is a good indicator that the company will be debuting new products soon.

Although that’s all we know so far, we’re guessing that Apple will be announcing the new products during the annual Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, which typically occurs in early June. If Apple plans on adding any new or unique features and capabilities to the operating system, software developers will undoubtedly be the first to know. As for the system itself, buyers who pre-order probably won’t receive it until October. There’s also the chance that Apple will unveil the new products during the annual Apple event in March, but this particular event is usually education-focused rather than product-focused.

What’s New?

Given how there’s barely any information on the new products at this time, it’s anyone’s guess. For one thing, we expect that Apple will keep supporting its existing Mac Pros and release upgrades for them. After all, one of the benefits of owning a upgradable machine like the Mac Pro is that it can last pretty long, so there’s no need to upgrade unless necessary. With that in mind, Apple probably won’t make any significantly changes to the chassis’ design, especially since Apple doesn’t normally update its hardware designs often, to begin with.

Apple will most likely switch the devices’ processors to its own, and change them to more updated, high-bandwidth standards such as DDR5 and PCle 4. As such, the new products will probably come with a redesigned motherboard, but we hope that Apple will still keep its distinct socketed CPU design. For now, it remains to be seen what Apple plans to do to scale its M1 models to a system that usually relies on discrete graphics. Does Apple plan on releasing powerful dingle-die CPUs, or will it double up the upgrades on its existing M1 models? There are a bunch of questions that remain unanswered for now, but we’ll surely get our answers someday soon.

In related news, rumors have been circulating regarding the M1-based 27- or 32-inch iMac and an updated Mac Mini.

Release Date

So, when can we expect to order a new Mac Pro? There’s a pretty good chance that the new products will debut this year, although the new Mac Pro desktop model could only have a limited supply until next year if Apple’s supply chain struggles continue.