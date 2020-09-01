Last week Samsung announced that it will be launching the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the Unpacked Part 2 event. The event is scheduled for later today and will be streamed live on YouTube. You can check out the kick-off time below according to your region:

USA (West Coast): 7 AM Pacific Time

USA (East Coast): 10 AM Eastern Time

UK: 3 PM British Standard Time

India: 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time

China: 10 PM China Standard Time

The event will be streamed live and you can watch it on YouTube or check the embedded video below.

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the event. There is no word on if the company plans to announce any other hardware or accessory along with the Galaxy Z Fold 2.