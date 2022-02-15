The Chromebook had humble beginnings, but it’s safe to say that it has come a long way since then. However, despite its many improvements, you still can’t download and install Windows or Mac software. This is a significant obstacle for Windows or MacBook users who plan on switching to a Chromebook, especially if Microsoft Office is an integral part of their tasks since the Chromebook doesn’t support these apps.

What’s more, even though Chromebooks can access the Google Play Store and is capable of running an expansive list of Android apps, these devices can’t run the Android versions of OneDrive, Microsoft Office, OneNote, and Outlook because they’re not supported. However, not all hope is lost because users could find another way, if not a better one, to use Office apps on the Chromebook.

The workaround to this situation is to use progressive web apps. What are they, exactly? PWAs work like app versions of a website, i.e., they provide users with an experience similar to using the app, but they have more features such as offline support, push notifications, and more. Outlook and OneDrive have PWA versions, and they work fantastic on Chromebooks. If you’ve been dying to use Microsoft Office apps on your Chromebook, here’s what you need to do:

Login to Your Office 365 Account

Launch the Chrome browser on your Chromebook and head over to Office.com, the official landing page of Office 365 online. If you don’t have an account yet, you should sign up first. You can use any valid email of choice, and the registration process is fast and straightforward. If you already have one, go ahead and sign in to your account like usual.

Install the PWA

As soon as you successfully log in to your account, you should see a small icon on your browser’s address bar, giving you the option to Install. The icon looks like a computer monitor, but it has an arrow pointing downward. Click on this icon, and a prompt will appear confirming whether you want to install Office 365. If you’re only looking to install specific apps, you can also do so.

Installation is quick and easy, and you don’t have to wait hours for it to be over. You’ll know that you’re on the right track when you see a window appear that looks precisely like Office 365 online. The PWA is essentially a browser window, but it contains all the features you need from Microsoft Office.

Although it’s not precisely installed software, the PWA acts like one. As such, you can do various things, such as work offline, resize the window, receive notifications, and even pin the PWA on your taskbar. It’s very much like working on Microsoft Office’s web versions. While it differs from the official desktop software, this is an excellent workaround for Chromebook users who can’t run Windows or MacBook software.