We’re likely to see an iPhone SE 3 at some time, given Apple appears to be sticking with the phone tradition, and reports claim it might arrive as soon as March 8.

The iPhone SE 3 will most likely not be called that when it is released, and it will most likely follow the naming tradition of the iPhone SE (2020), with the year of release in the title, so perhaps we’ll actually see the iPhone SE 3. (2022). However, a recent leak claims that it could be branded the iPhone SE Plus 5G.

While the name is a little hazy, some of the specs and features are becoming clearer as there have been numerous leaks and reports about this new phone, with more on the way. We’ve compiled them all below, and we’ll keep this article updated when new information becomes available.

The most recent iPhone SE 3 news

February 7: A highlight for 2022? How will the new iPhone SE 3 look? It may be one of 2022’s biggest smartphone surprises if we’re correct.

February 5: A March launch? We didn’t expect to see the iPhone SE 3 until April or May 2022, but Bloomberg reports that it will be announced alongside the iPad Air 5 on Tuesday, March 8.

What You Should Know About the iPhone SE 3

iPhone SE 3 release date: The iPhone SE 3 could land on March 8, according to the latest leaks.

The price of the iPhone SE 3 is unknown, although the iPhone SE (2020) started at $399 / £419 / AU$749, and prices for the forthcoming phone may be similar.

The iPhone SE 3 is expected to look similar to its predecessor, with large bezels and a home button with a Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

Display: The iPhone SE 3 will most likely sport a 4.7-inch LCD screen, similar to the previous model. However, some speculations indicate that it will be released as the iPhone SE Plus 5G with a larger 5.7-6.1-inch display.

Camera: There may not be many camera modifications since the iPhone SE 3 is expected to use the same 12MP camera as the iPhone SE (2020). The actual sensor, on the other hand, could be brand new.

Specifications: 5G capability is likely to be the most significant upgrade to the iPhone SE 3. Aside from that, leaks hint to an A15 Bionic chipset, which is the same as the one seen in the iPhone 13 series.

Battery: We don’t know much about the iPhone SE 3’s battery, although it’s believed to be similar to the 1,821mAh battery found in the iPhone SE (2020).

Release Date

We expected the iPhone SE 3 to appear at Apple’s Spring Loaded event in April 2021 – after all, that would be a year after the iPhone SE (2020) debuted – but it didn’t. It also did not make an appearance at the September introduction of the iPhone 13.

We’re not surprised, though, because there have been a few leaks and rumors stating that there would be no iPhone SE 3 in 2021, possibly to allow the iPhone 13 small more time in the spotlight.

However, there may be one in 2022 at the very least because it’s also rumored that there would be no iPhone 14 tiny, implying that Apple may rely on the SE line for aficionados of smaller phones.

At this time, all rumors point to a 2022 release, with sources claiming the phone would arrive in the first part of the year and one even going so far as to predict it will arrive by the end of March.

Other leaks have suggested March or April, anytime in spring (March to May in the United States), or possibly the second half of April or early May. However, the most current and most trustworthy rumor claims that the iPhone SE 3 will be released alongside the iPad Air on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

We’ve also seen an unreleased iPhone, believed to be the iPhone SE 3, get authorized by the Eurasian Economic Commission, which usually happens near the launch.

Trial production is also reportedly going to begin (as of December 2021), implying that it will be available soon. However, we’ve heard that the iPhone SE 3 could be delayed until 2024, so there could be a long wait.

There’s also the iPhone SE Plus to think about. This was rumored to arrive sometime after the iPhone SE (2020), and while we haven’t heard much about it recently, Ming-Chi Kuo (an Apple analyst with an excellent track record) predicted back in April 2020 that the iPhone SE Plus might not arrive until 2022.

So it’s possible that this may be released instead of the iPhone SE 3 – or that we’ll get both the iPhone SE 3 and the iPhone SE 3 Plus. At this moment, it’s difficult to say.

Price

There’s no word on pricing, but the iPhone SE (2020) starts at $399 / £419 / AU$749, so the iPhone SE 3 is expected to be priced similarly – if not somewhat higher.

Design and Display

The most recent iPhone SE 3 leak has disclosed a number of potential specifications, including the fact that it may look similar to its predecessor, with the same bezel-heavy design and 4.7-inch LCD screen.

We’ve also heard that it could have a 4.7-inch LCD screen, so that’s a possibility. A third source recently stated that the design and screen size would not change with the upcoming refresh.

However, according to another report, it will have a 5.7-6.1-inch LCD screen. This has already been confirmed more than once, and it may be accompanied by a name change to the iPhone SE Plus 5G. So we’re not sure which is correct. It’s feasible that we’ll eventually get both phones.

We’ve also heard that Apple may include Face ID in a future iPhone SE generation. That would almost certainly necessitate a significant redesign, with no home button instead of a notch. However, given that the reports above indicate that the iPhone SE 3 would have a similar appearance, this update may be delayed (if it happens at all).

In fact, one source claimed that an iPhone 11-like design was in the works but then changed his mind and stated that Apple had decided to continue with the iPhone 8-like design for 2022. According to the insider, Apple intends to employ the iPhone 11-like design on the iPhone SE (2024).

Specs and Features

According to a major leak, the iPhone SE 3 will have an A15 Bionic CPU (the same as in the iPhone 13 range) and 5G compatibility, while another leak claims it will have 3GB of RAM like its predecessor.

Another source agrees, stating that an A15 chipset and 5G will be included, and a third source also mentions 5G, indicating that the upgrade is quite plausible. A leak also claims that it will contain 3GB of RAM, just as its predecessor. As a result, that aspect may not be improved.

Another source mirrors all of the above but adds that the iPhone SE 3 may retain the same 12MP camera as the iPhone SE (2020) but with a new sensor.

What we hope to see

Even if the iPhone SE (2020) is excellent, there is always room for better, so our expectations are for the iPhone SE 3.

1. A contemporary design

The iPhone SE (2020) has a pretty dated design, and it is obviously older than the rest of the current iPhone lineup. As a result, we’d like to see things updated for the iPhone SE 3.

That is, get away from the home button and the large bezels above and below the screen for a more modern appearance. This would also allow Apple to raise the screen size without increasing the total size of the device or maintain the screen the same size while shrinking the phone even further.

2. A higher-resolution OLED screen

The iPhone SE (2020) sports an IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 750 x 1334, neither of which is particularly cutting-edge.

Of course, there are limitations to what can be done with a mid-range phone, but considering that the similarly priced OnePlus Nord and Google Pixel 4a both manage a higher resolution and OLED technology (which typically delivers better contrast and other improvements versus LCD), it isn’t easy to see how Apple could justify omitting these features from the next iPhone SE model.

However, we wouldn’t count on either Because Apple rarely competes with Android phones in terms of sheer specs.

3. Increased battery life

The iPhone SE (2020) has a small 1,821mAh battery, which may seem acceptable considering the phone’s small size, but it didn’t last long, lasting only around a day.

That’s not horrible, but it’s also not spectacular, so we’d like to see much more from the iPhone SE 3’s battery, whether that’s achieved by increasing the size or making things more efficient.

4. Keep it tiny and inexpensive

The iPhone SE (2020) stands out for its small size and low price, and we want both of those features to carry through to the iPhone SE 3. There aren’t many tiny phones with high specs anymore, and iPhones aren’t known for being cheap, so the two combine for a terrific combo.

5. Additional cameras

The iPhone SE (2020) has only one camera on the rear and one on the front, and while they function admirably, they lack the versatility that comes with extra lenses.

Of course, with the iPhone 13 only having a dual-lens camera, we don’t anticipate much more from the iPhone SE 3, but considering rivals like the OnePlus Nord and Moto G 5G Plus have four cameras on the back and two on the front, you’d think an extra lens or two wouldn’t be too much to ask.

6. 5G

Apple has officially adopted 5G on its flagship line, and we hope the technology makes its way down to the iPhone SE 3, as it is currently available on several of the SE (2020)’s primary competitors, such as the aforementioned OnePlus Nord and Moto G 5G Plus, among others.

7. Increased refresh rate

A high refresh rate is another feature that a number of competitors currently provide. The iPhone SE (2020) features a 60Hz refresh rate, which was once the standard for all handsets other than gaming phones, however many mainstream phones now have refresh rates of 90Hz or 120Hz.

It’s a feature available on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, but we’re not confident that Apple will bring it to the iPhone SE 3. Since it’s only available on Pro models so far, Apple is likely to maintain the technology as a premium feature for the foreseeable future.

But it would be fantastic if Apple made this a standard feature — it could still differentiate by giving its flagships a refresh rate of 120Hz (or more) and the iPhone SE 3 a refresh rate of 90Hz.