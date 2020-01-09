We’re only two days away from the Galaxy S11 a.k.a. the Galaxy S20 launch, but several pieces of information related to the smartphone haven’t stopped to surface on the internet. The recent information, though, is not directly related to the upcoming Galaxy S11/s20 but is related to its accessory.

MobileFun has the official list of cases that are made for the three smartphones — Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra. According to MobileFun, the official cases for the Galaxy 20 series of smartphones will look similar to those of the Galaxy S10 series of smartphones. The only striking difference is the material used to make it. It is made up of Kvatrat and will be available in three color options — green, red and grey. However, the Kvatrat-cover cases will be available for Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones.

There are speculations that Samsung will also introduce sky-blue color cases for the S20 series of smartphones. Rumor also has it that the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, for the first time, will be available in Sky Blue color variant alongside the usual Black, and White color.

Pricing of the new Galaxy S20 cases will be very similar to last year’s S10 cases. That means we can expect the price to range from £17.99 to £59.99 (~$22 to $77).