As was the case with all the previous Pixel smartphones, we already know a few pieces of key information about the Pixel 4a before its release. A Cuban YouTuber recently got his hands on Pixel 4a, giving us insights into the camera performance of the upcoming Pixel smartphone. Its benchmarks scores recently got leaked, suggesting that 4a is faster than Pixel 3a in almost all the use cases. Surprisingly, the benchmark scores came close to those of the Pixel 3 XL.

And now, we also got to know about the price of the Pixel 4a, courtesy of Stephan Hall. The Google Pixel 4a with 128GB storage will be available in the market at a price point of $349 — that seems to be incredibly low for what the 4a will offer. The price is also lower than the last year’s Pixel 3a, which launched at a price point of $399 and offered only 64GB of storage.

source suggests that $349 price will be for 128GB model — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) May 14, 2020

The Google Pixel 4a is going to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor is expected to be available only in one storage option that’s 128GB. The smartphone is rumored to come with the Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and it could feature a 5.81-inch 2,340 x 1,080 display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Rumor has it that the 4a will pack a 3,080mAh battery and will have support for dual-SIM.

Talking about the camera, it’ll feature a 12.2MP rear-facing sensor with OIS and EIS, and the front-facing camera, an 8MP sensor, which is going to be similar to what we find in the Pixel 3a.

The Google Pixel 4a was rumored to launch this week but was recently delayed to June.