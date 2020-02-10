This year’s Unpacked event is special for a number of reasons. The event will see Samsung launching its first-ever clamshell foldable smartphone and for the first time ever, Google’s Android team will be sharing the stage with Samsung possibly for announcements related to the OneUI, Samsung’s Android skin.

At the event, Samsung will talk extensively about the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip. The Korean tech giant will also talk about the Galaxy Buds successor dubbed Galaxy Buds+. Samsung’s event will take place tomorrow in San Francisco.

Here is when Samsung’s Unpacked event will start

11 a.m. PT

2 p.m. ET

7 p.m. UK

You can see the start time according to your time zone by clicking here.

How can I watch Samsung’s Unpacked event?

Samsung will be doing a livestream for the Unpacked event, which means you’ll be able to watch the event from your home if you have a healthy Internet connection. Samsung will live stream the event on its official website.

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Buds+, we also expect some surprising announcements from Samsung on February 11. Unfortunately, we don’t have any clue about these surprising announcement, which is actually a good thing as it will make everybody want to watch the livestream.