The year 2020 will see Samsung holding an online-only Unpacked event for the first time in its history. The fact that the Unpacked event will be online-only, however, doesn’t change the excitement surrounding the event. In fact, today’s unpacked event could be the best Samsung event in years, as the South Korean manufacturers are launching as much as five exciting new products.

HERE IS WHEN SAMSUNG’S UNPACKED EVENT WILL START

7 a.m. PT

10 a.m. ET

2 p.m. GMT

You can see the start time according to your time zone by clicking here.

HOW CAN I WATCH SAMSUNG’S UNPACKED EVENT?

Samsung will be doing a livestream for the Unpacked event, which means you’ll be able to watch the event from your home if you have a healthy Internet connection. Samsung will live stream the event on its official website.

Samsung earlier confirmed that it’d launch as much as five new products, including Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3. Microsoft is also confirmed to be present at today’s event and while both Samsung and Microsoft have refrained from revealing any details about the announcements that Microsoft will be making, rumor has it that the Redmond giant will be xCloud and Xbox Game Pass for Galaxy Note20.