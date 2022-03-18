If you still don’t have plans for the weekend, the Free Play Days of Xbox is here to keep you company. It offers Warhammer: Chaosbane, Narita Boy, and Hunt: Showdown, which are all action-filled games now available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members until Sunday, March 20 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

If you are up for some fantasy world packed with action, the Warhammer: Chaosbane is the choice to have. The top-down RPG will let you play alone or together with up to three friends in local or online co-op.

It also lets you choose a hero from four character classes, whichever you think would help you survive the ravaging war dominated by magic as you wield some of the most powerful artifacts of the Old World.

Narita Boy gives you a rich story in this world that gives you the 80s flashback, where The Creator produced a video game console called Narita One, with its flagship title being a game called Narita Boy.

The problem starts with Him’s return, who deleted The Creator’s memories. And with the Stallions coming, the whole Digital Kingdom is at risk. With this, you’ll have to be a legendary pixel hero trapped as a mere echo within the Digital Kingdom. You’ll undergo challenges to discover the mysteries and end the threat of Stallions.

Enjoy the thrill in the Hunt: Showdown, where you’ll experience the risky life of a hunter… of monsters! Here, you’ll need to eradicate the savage, nightmarish monsters roaming the Louisiana swamps. Together with the members of your rugged bounty hunters called “Bloodline,” hunt them all to be rewarded generously. When you get your reward, you can buy more gruesome and powerful weapons to give you more advantages in the field. However, you might want to be careful of your next moves after conquering a monster, as your bounty can turn other hunters against you. Indeed, you’ll be an automatic target to other hunters left on the map when you get that prize. So, trust no one!