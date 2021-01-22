The YouTube app on the Xbox One has finally added HDR support.

The feature first became available on the console in 2016 for games, but support via the popular video streaming app has lagged nearly half a decade.

HDR is supported on the One X and Series S and of course requires an HDR-capable TV and the right cables.

Unfortunately not all videos on YouTube support the feature – it appears it is available only one those encoded using Google’s VP9 codec.

You need the latest version of the app, which can be found here.

via Neowin, FlatpaneslHD