The Harry Potter-inspired AR mobile game, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, is set to receive an update that allows players to enjoy all the features of the game from the comfort of their home.

The update comes in the form of the Knight Bus, which will allow all players who are level 7 or above to be “instantly whisked” away to a special Fortress at Hogwarts Castle, where they’ll be able to use Runestones to battle other witches and wizards and receive rare in-game items known as Foundables.

While there’s no set release date for the update, with the time frame being given only as “soon,” the good news is that the new Knight Bus feature is set to remain in the game even after lockdown has been lifted.

“Just like the iconic Knight Bus itself, we hope this new feature will come to the aid of players and help them get back into one of their favourite aspects of the game from the safety of their homes,” the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite team wrote.

Realize Your Wizarding Potential. A calamity has befallen the wizarding world, causing Foundables—magical artefacts, creatures, people, and even memories—to mysteriously appear in the Muggle world. As a new recruit of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force, you’ll work with witches and wizards from across the globe to solve the mystery of The Calamity and keep magic safe from Muggle eyes.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is free to play on iOS and Android. You can download it from the Apple App Store by following the link here and the Google Play Store by following the link here.

In related news, Pokémon GO received an update last month that made the game easier for players to enjoy from home.

