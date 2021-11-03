Niantic has announced that their Pokémon Go styled Harry Potter game, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, is shutting down permanently on the 31st of January 2022.

“Not all games are meant to last forever,” Niantic revealed in a statement on their website. “Our goal with Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was to bring the magic of the wizarding world to life for millions of players as they stepped outside and explored their neighborhoods. We accomplished that together, delivering a two-year narrative story arc that will soon complete.”

In the statement, Niantic didn’t specify exactly why the game is shutting down, or just when players would get to enjoy the conclusion to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’s story, as they only said that it would be arriving “in the coming months.”

To make the game more enjoyable before it’s shut down, Niantic has also announced a suite of gameplay changes to make the last months of the game’s life more enjoyable. The changes implemented are as follows:

All Daily Assignments will have their rewards increased

All Potion Brew times will be reduced by 50% with Master Notes

The daily cap on sending and opening Gifts will be removed

Barrufio’s Brain Elixir potion will now award 3× player XP

1920s Portkey Portmanteaus will appear on the map more frequently and associated Fragment rewards will be doubled

Spell Energy and Ingredients will appear on the map more frequently

While the announcement of this shutdown is obviously disheartening for fans who wanted to keep playing it forever, it’s a refreshing change to see one of these live service games actually end by concluding their long-running narrative.

Thankfully for fans of Niantic’s games they’ve recently been rolling out the release of their latest game, Pikmin Bloom, so leaving Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players can now pivot to that instead if they can’t do without their AR game fix.