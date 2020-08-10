Xiaomi is going to release a couple of new products on August 11, which is tomorrow, to celebrate its 10th anniversary. One of the exciting new products that the company will be launching is Mi 10 Ultra, which was previously believed to be called Mi 10 Pro Plus, and according to the founder/lead analyst of DisplaySearch and DSCC, Ross Young, it’ll be the world’s first under-display camera phone.

And a day before the official unveiling of the Mi 10 Ultra, hands-on images of the smartphone as well as the pricing surfaced on the internet, though leaked images show the only the back of the smartphone. The leaked images suggest a rectangular camera module, a 120x zoom, and a quad-camera arrangement. The leaked hands-on images also confirmes that, one of the colors the Mi 10 Ultra will be available in is White.

Gallery

The source revealed that hands-on images also gave us details about the pricing of the Mi 10 Ultra. According to the source, the smartphone will start at CNY 6,299 (~$900) for the 12GB/256GB version, and the 12GB/512GB variant will set you back CNY 6,999(~$1,000).

Ross Young, however, suggested that the world’s first under-display camera phone that is the Mi 10 Ultra will be demo product, just like the Mi Mix Alpha. So, while the Mi 10 Ultra price seems reasonable, you might not be able to buy the world’s first under-display camera smartphone as the volume will be “shockingly small.”

Are you willing to spend $1,000 on the world’s first under-display camera phone? Let us know in the comments below.