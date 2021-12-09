Hot on the heels of the release of the critically acclaimed Halo Infinite, Microsoft appears to have trademarked Halo: The Endless.

As spotted by Aggiornamenti Lumia on Twitter, this new trademark filing from Microsoft appears to reveal the title for the next instalment of Halo, which will follow on from Halo Infinite as either DLC or as a separate game entirely.

Halo Infinite has previously been described by 343 Industries as an evolving game that’ll receive DLC’s and expansions, so the likelihood is that Halo: The Endless will be some kind of story expansion for Master Cheif’s latest adventure.

With only this trademark filing to go off, there aren’t all too many details available at the moment, so there’s no telling when Halo: The Endless may release.

MAJOR STORY SPOILERS AHEAD

For those of you who want to know a little more, this trademark filing is definitely pointing towards the continuation of Halo Infinite’s story, the latter half of which is focused on resurrecting the new mysterious race, the Endless.

In Halo Infinite, for now, we’ve only seen one Endless, The Harbinger, who poses as the secondary antagonist of the game. At the end of the game, The Harbinger appears to succeed in their goal of resurrecting the Endless, along with the help of the brute Atriox, who’s, surprise, not dead after all!