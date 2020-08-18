Recently, Microsoft announced that it was delaying Halo Infinite to 2021 to polish up the experience and improve its visuals. While developer 343 Industries is hard at work, it hasn’t stopped the team from releasing the soundtrack for the game.

Today, the team revealed the “Through the Trees” music score. It’s beautiful and seems like it may play when the player is exploring the open-world Halo structure in the game. You can listen to it below.

Are you disappointed with Halo Infinite being delayed? Will you push off buying an Xbox Series X until then? Let us know.