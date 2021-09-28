343 Industries has announced that the next Halo Infinite multiplayer technical preview is available to everyone with an Xbox, regardless of if you’re a Halo Insider.

“Want to join in on this weekend’s (Oct. 1-3) Halo Infinite Multiplayer Tech Preview?” 343 Industries asked on Twitter. “You can download the build via the Xbox Insider Hub starting right now! Halo Insider or not, you can join on on the action.”

Previously Halo Infinite’s technical previews have only been open to those within the Halo Insider program, so it’s great to see 343 Industries opening up the tests to let everyone have some fun before the official launch of Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer.

In this weekend’s technical preview, players will be able to enjoy the 12v12 big team battle mode, in capture the flag, slayer, as well as a new game mode called “Total Control,” which we’ll have to find out more about during the preview this weekend.

Matchmaking during the upcoming technical preview will be limited to certain times throughout the day, so hopefully one of these sessions will line up with your schedule. Here are the exact times you can play in BST:

Friday 1st October 6 pm to 10 pm

Saturday 2nd October 1 am to 5 am

Saturday 2nd October 6 pm to 10 pm

Sunday 3rd October 1 am to 5 am

Sunday 3rd October 6 pm to 10 pm

Monday 4th October 1 am to 5 am

Halo Infinite is currently planned to launch on December 8th 2021, where it will launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Halo Infinite will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.