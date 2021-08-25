We reported a few days ago that Halo Infinite will launch without a campaign co-op, despite it being a sample of the game for nearly 20 years. However, despite the co-op delay, we still have no idea when the campaign will launch.

“Unfortunately, as we focused the team for shutdown, and really focussed on a quality experience for launch, we made the really tough decision to delay shipping campaign co-op for launch,” 343 Industries head of creative Joseph Staten announced in a Halo Infinite development update video.

Campaign co-op was expected to launch at the start of Halo Infinite’s second season of content, which was expected to roughly be three to four months after launch.

Now ALumia reports that the release date will be the 8th of December 2021, based on a Microsoft Store listing.

They note that the date is unlikely to be a placeholder, given that those are usually at the end of the month.

Halo Infinite is currently planned to launch sometime this Holiday period. With Xbox’s 20th anniversary happening on the 15th of November 2021, it’s possible that it could release around this time to celebrate the anniversary in the best way possible.