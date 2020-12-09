There’s no beta like a Halo beta, and thankfully Halo Infinite beta tests will be a reality following the game’s recent release date shift to Fall 2021.

Revealed by veteran Halo developer Joseph Staten, who joined the project following its delay, in a recent Halo Waypoint update, players will be able to experience a true Halo Infinite beta before the release of the game next year.

Originally, a Halo Infinite beta was planned to take place last year, a plan that was likely canned due to developmental issues surrounding the game, exasperated by the ongoing pandemic that switched up how AAA games are created.

However, with nearly every mainline Halo game since Halo 2 receiving a full beta test period – even re-releases in Halo: The Master Chief Collection – fans were expecting the series’ newest release to follow suit.

“Truly, Halo Infinite is a world in which I love spending time and that I’m thrilled to return to, both as a designer and a player,” Staten wrote yesterday. “On behalf of the entire team, thank you for your patience and your passion. We can’t wait for you to join us on the Halo Infinite adventure, first with Insider flighting later next year, and then when we ship in Fall 2021.”

Halo Infinite hasn’t had an easy ride on the way to release. Originally revealed properly back at E3 2019 with a Holiday 2020 release date, the game was delayed following negative feedback from its debut gameplay showing at the Xbox Games Showcase in July.

Here’s the description of what fans can expect from Halo Infinite when it releases:

When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself.

Halo Infinite will be a cross-generation title across Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. The game will launch in Xbox Game Pass.

Are you excited to play the Halo Infinite beta whenever it releases? Are you stoked to see more? Tell us in the comments below.