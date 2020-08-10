Halo Infinite allows you to backtrack but it isn’t fully open world

343 Industries’ return to Halo with the release of Halo Infinite has been likened to that of an open-world game, but that isn’t exactly the case.

In a report by Destructoid, Halo Infinite associate creative director Paul Crocker is said to have described the game as allowing the player to freely move backwards through the game’s large environment while the storyline moves you into new ones.

“The simple answer is that it takes place in a huge world that is open and expansive,” Crocker explained. “We have a storyline that pulls you through it, which is effectively unlocking certain areas. But, as you progress through it, you have the ability to backtrack and explore to your heart’s content. There is a lot to find out in the world.”

Much like a Metroidvania pulls you through selective areas of its environment until power ups are found, Halo Infinite will see iconic Master Chief exploring Zeta Halo and going back to pick up power ups.

At least, this is how the game’s progression is described by the game’s head of design: Jerry Hook.

“Chief, as he explores the ring, he’s gonna find more equipment,” explains Hook. “He’s always gonna find ways to upgrade that equipment. And, it’s not all about power, but it’s about options for the player. We want to ensure that players are able to make the choices to be successful in the way that they want to play the game.”

Halo Infinite is set to be a vast title, one with a ten-year plan that will see the addition of new stories, game modes, visual features, et cetera into the title over time. The title is also set to be a free-to-play multiplayer game across Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC with 120fps playback on Series X.