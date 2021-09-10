343 Industries has announced the next Halo Infinite multiplayer preview, but if you want to be a part of it, you don’t have long to sign up.

“The next Halo Infinite multiplayer preview is targeted to arrive on Sept. 24,” Halo announced in a Twitter post yesterday, declaring that every fully registered Halo Insider will be eligible to participate.

While this is great news for those already signed up for Halo’s Insider programme, and who are itching to get their hands on Halo Infinite, you don’t have long to sign up if you’re not already registered, as you’ve only got until September 13th to fully register your profile if you want to be part of this next multiplayer preview.

In the past, Brian Jerrard, Community Director at 343 Industries, has said that there are “a LOT (six figures worth) of people who ‘signed up’” but didn’t complete all the required steps to be fully registered, so make sure that your registration is complete if you want to be a part of this next preview.

Halo Infinite is due to launch on December 8th 2021 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with the game also being available on Xbox Game Pass on Day One.