Beta testing for the PC version of Halo: Combat Evolved will officially begin in February, but it’s an invite-only event.

As per a post in the 343 forums, 343 Industries are looking for testers who’ll be focusing on things such as validating dedicated servers, peer-to-peer connections, crossplay between Steam and Windows 10, new UI for customization in Halo: Combat Evolved, and the next season’s progression.

However, those who want to take part in the beta need to be a part of Halo: Combat Evolved’s flighting program.

If you’re interested, all you need to do is make sure that your Halo Insider profile has an up-to-date and verified email, ensure you’ve ticked the box to let the devs contact you, double check you’ve opted in for PC flighting, and upload your latest DXDIAG. You can do all that by following the link here.

Don’t feel offended or slighted if you don’t get into the beta this time round – there’ll most likely be more opportunities in the future. Happy gaming!

In case you missed it, Halo: Reach hit PCs and Xbox One consoles back in December. You can read the official MSPoweruser review of it here, where we gave it a nice 8/10.

Original story continues below:

Halo Reach on Xbox One and PC may have a solid release date, but the next step in Halo: The Master Chief Collection is still coming. Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary PC will be playable after the holiday period.

The 2011 remaster of Master Chief’s first appearance will finally be playable on PC early next year.

“Once Reach comes out next month, after the holiday, we will start to reset, and we’ll start to flight Halo CE,” community director Brian Jarrard told PCGamesN. “We’re just going to keep going down the road until we fill out the rest of the collection.”

Even though the original Halo title has already become available on PC in its original form, this enhanced version offers more than just the standard game. With completely recreated visuals and a host of differences, it’s not a simple release to port to PC.

The PC version will also benefit from the basic PC standards that we’ve come to know and love.

“We’re taking a game that’s very old, and we’re trying to update it for this platform – making it run at 60 fps, 4K – but also trying to account for all the requirements that PC gamers expect nowadays,” Jarrad said. “That’s things like uncapped frame rates, an FOV slider, and support for different aspect ratios. It’s been more challenging than we initially thought, and it’s taken longer than we expected. But it is important that we don’t cut corners.”

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary PC will hopefully be a solid release.