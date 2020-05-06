Halo 5 players have successfully raised over $430,000 for the Global Giving Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Held within 2015’s Halo 5: Guardians, players were asked to purchase an in-game Relief & Recovery REQ Pack that included five ultra-rare or better REQs and ten rare or better booster cards for just $10. Every purchase was donated to charity.

For $24.95, 343 Industries also partnered with clothing website Metal Threads to sell a limited edition HALO RELIEF T-SHIRT that came with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

“You’ve got Spartans on the ground, and we’re not going anywhere …,” says the Relief & Recovery REQ Pack description. “When fellow friends, fans, and family are in need, the Halo community is always ready to lend support.”

After the event’s conclusion, developer 343 Industries revealed that the Relief & Recovery REQ Pack brought in a total of over $430,000 for COVID-19 relief.

Together, through the Meta Threads #WeGotThisSpartans shirt and the Relief & Recovery REQ Pack, the Halo community’s combined support raised over $430,000 for

Global Giving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund,”343 Industries said on Twitter. “Thank you for your contributions, Spartans.”