Halo 3 PC version comes to the MCC on July 14th

The upcoming Halo 3 PC port is finally allowing PC players to finish the fight, nearly 13 years after the original game came to Xbox 360.

343 Industries’ new and improved version of the game has finished its successful beta test period and will be gracing PC gamers next week on July 14th.

Halo 3 is coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC on July 14, 2020! Now optimized for PC, prepare to finish the fight in this epic conclusion to the original trilogy on Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta), Microsoft Store, and Steam.

The Halo 3 PC port also comes with a teeny tiny piece of content that was never included with the original game or any of its expansions or conversions: jetpacks. For a full look at the new jetpacks feature, check out this article here.

Only two more games are scheduled to come to the PC version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection’s PC port: Halo 3 ODST and Halo 4. The MCC version of the series’ fourth mainline entry doesn’t see many improvements over its last-gen version, but it does look and run better than it ever possibly could back in 2012.